Hudson Valley Veterans Urged to Take Advantage of New Benefits

Hudson Valley Veterans are about to receive the biggest expansion to benefits and healthcare in the VA's history, but they need to stand up and be counted.

The PACT Act is a new law signed by President Biden that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to toxic conditions, even if they aren't feeling the effects yet. For years, the military has been subject to deadly chemicals such as the ones generated from burn pits and Agent Orange. These toxins have been proven to cause cancer and other diseases later in life.

For years the government wouldn't cover many conditions without solid proof that they were caused by military service. These veterans were left to suffer while facing huge medical bills with no help from the country they fought for. The PACT Act finally provides these veterans and their families with much-needed benefits and care.

This new law adds a list of health conditions that the government now presumes are caused by exposure during veterans' time of service. In order to be eligible for that care, however, veterans will need to get registered.

Even if there is no sign of disease, veterans who have been exposed are encouraged to get themselves into the VA system so they can benefit if the worst happens. Congressman Pat Ryan will be at Castle Point on Friday to raise awareness and help register Hudson Valley veterans.

Any vet can stop by between 11am and 1pm for a quick screening to see if they're eligible. There's no physical involved, just a verbal screening to find out a veteran's history of possible exposure.

Ryan says that it's something every Vet should take advantage of.

I'm one of these folks that could be eligible. You may feel OK right now, but in 10 or 20 years something may pop up, so what you should do is get screened and get registered now. If God forbid something happens you'll be in the VA system and every five years you can get screened to make sure you're proactively looking out for this stuff.

The VA has posted important information on the PACT Act and how to take advantage of these well-earned benefits. Veterans and their families are encouraged to find out more and get registered.