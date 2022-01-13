Hudson Valley Troopers Answer Prayers For Local Woman and Dog

A woman says she prayed for help for her and her dog and those prayers were answered.

With incredibly cold temperatures hitting the Hudson Valley this week, it's been brutal just stepping outside to get the mail. Imagine being stranded in the cold with no means to get home or call for help. Well, that the situation one woman found herself as she struggled for a way to get back home.

Two New York State Police officers responded to a call about a woman in distress. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers Rodriguez and Curameng found the woman in "below zero" temperatures with no food and no means of transportation.

The woman, who didn't have a functioning phone, was basically stranded with her dog in the cold with no way to get home. In her desperation for help, the woman told the officers when they arrived, "I prayed for you to come."

Facebook/New York State Police Facebook/New York State Police loading...

While making sure to have a charged cellphone with you is always a better way to call for assistance, the woman's prayers actually worked.

The officers were able to comfort the woman and make sure she was safely transported home. But that's not where the story ends. Rodriguez and Curameng took the woman for groceries and made sure she had enough dog food. The troopers also obtained a new charger for her phone.

The woman is said to be eternally grateful to the troopers who, according to the New York State Police, went "above and beyond" to help out a local citizen. Troopers Rodriguez and Curameng operate out of the barracks in Wurtsboro.

One of the Best Views in Ulster County, Hands Down Photos from the Giant Kaleidoscope in Mount Tremper