Where is this year going? it seems like just yesterday we were waiting for COVID 19 restrictions to be lifted and now here we are a month into summer. Once we hit July it feels like the rest of the year just flies by.

What is it about July, people start talking about Christmas? Is it just me or does it seem as if there are more Christmas in July events this year? I was watching TV recently and actually saw an ad for an artificial Christmas tree company that is running a Christmas in July sale.

I thought with all this talk about Christmas it was time to do one of my calendar checks. It is my way of sharing with you how many days you have left until various holidays on the calendar start creeping up on us.

Here is the countdown clock for what's left of 2021

Labor Day - Monday, September 6, 2021

Labor Day Weekend (Click here for the Countdown) - the unofficial end of summer is rolling up fast. In just weeks we will be sending the kids back to school but don't worry there is still time to plan a day trip or even a long weekend before summer comes to a close.

Halloween - Sunday, October 31, 2021

Halloween (Click here for the Countdown) may be at the end of October but the candy and the decorations have already been spotted in Hudson Valley Stores. I am not suggesting you head out for either item just yet but before you know it we will be planning costumes for our local Halloween celebrations.

Thanksgiving - Thursday, November 25, 2021

Thanksgiving (Click here for the Countdown) is still a ways off but not so far off that you should be making a plan. After all so many of us didn't get to enjoy the holiday with family last year. If you are hoping to travel this year you should probably be thinking about your travel agenda. I love this holiday the food is always so good.

Christmas Saturday, December 25, 2021

Christmas (Click here for the Countdown) may seem pretty farm of at this point but the reality is it is just over 150 days from now (depending on when you read this) so why not take advantage of some of those Christmas in July events. It is a great way to save yourself some cash on all the presents you are going to want to buy for family and friends.

New Year's Eve - Friday, December 31, 2021

New Year's Eve (Click here for the Countdown) the official last day of 2021 is only about 160 days away. We didn't know what this year was going to be like but we know it has to be better than 2020. So far that has held true for the most part. Let's see if we can spend the next 160 days or so keeping up good spirits and practicing kindness.

