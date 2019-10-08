Hudson Valley Target Shopper Wanted by State Police

Hudson Valley Target Shopper Wanted by State Police

The New York State Police are asking for your help in finding a woman who was shopping at Target last week.

In a post on their Facebook page, the state police shared a picture of an older woman leaving the Target on Route 17K in Newburgh. The woman was wearing glasses, a blue top and was pushing her cart out of the store when she was caught by security cameras.

State police say that after the photo was taken, they believe the shopper got into a dark-colored Jeep Liberty and ran into a parked vehicle. The shopper then left the scene, turning the incident into a hit and run.

The accident happened on October 2 at Newburgh Target around 10am.

If you have any information about this woman, the New York State Police Troop F would like you to contact them.

