Wish Candy Would Fall From the Sky? This Hudson Valley Farm Is Making It Happen

In case there isn't enough Halloween candy in your house after October 31, one Hudson Valley-area farm is taking trick-or-treating to new heights!

Kesicke Farm is hosting its first-ever helicopter candy drop on Sunday, November 1, giving kids ages 10 and under a chance to catch some sweet treats falling from the sky.

The candy drop is scheduled for 1 p.m., weather permitting. If you've ever wished candy would rain down from the heavens when you were a kid, this might be the next best thing! Families should check the Kesicke Farm Cattle Facebook page for updates if weather forces any changes to the event.

The fun also marks the final day of Kesicke Farm's fall festival, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Families can enjoy the farm's fall festival activities and farm stand, with regular admission prices applying to the other activities. The helicopter candy drop itself is free for children ages 10 and under.

So if your little ghosts and goblins didn't score quite enough candy on Halloween, there's one more chance to fill those treat bags. Just remember: the candy drop is for kids 10 and under, and you'll want to arrive before that helicopter makes its 1 p.m. appearance!