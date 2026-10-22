After waiting 16 years, a New York family is closer to knowing what happened to a young mother.

After more than 16 years of searching for answers, Ashley Marie Carroll’s family gathered for a vigil Thursday night as questions surrounding her disappearance remain unanswered.

The vigil was held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 22, following the discovery of apparent human remains at an Albany property connected to the investigation into Carroll’s disappearance. Family members gathered at a street corner to remember Ashley as investigators continue working to determine whose remains were found.

Authorities have not confirmed that the remains belong to Ashley.

Albany police executed a search warrant at 7 Marlborough Court on Tuesday, October 20, as part of the investigation into Carroll’s disappearance. Investigators searched the property with cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar before finding what appeared to be human remains inside a shed, according to reports.

Albany County District Attorney Lee Kindlon acknowledged that investigators expected to find something based on the leads they had received. However, authorities have declined to identify the remains or discuss the details of the discovery. Kindlon said an autopsy and DNA testing would be necessary to establish the identity. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Ashley Carroll Disappeared in May 2010

Carroll was 24 years old when she disappeared in May 2010. She lived in Rensselaer and was the mother of a young daughter.

Carroll was last seen on May 6, 2010, in Albany after reportedly being dropped off near First Street to meet with her boyfriend. The two had reportedly been arguing through text messages. Carroll had told family members she planned to travel to New York City to visit a friend and expected to return a few days later, but she never came home.

Her family reported her missing, and investigators pursued leads in the years that followed. Carroll's disappearance has remained unsolved, with no one charged in connection with her case.

The Marlborough Court property is particularly significant because it was reportedly searched shortly after Carroll disappeared. Investigators found nothing at the time. Her cellphone was also reported to have last pinged in the area, according to previous coverage of the case.

In the years since Carroll vanished, searches and investigative efforts have failed to provide her family with definitive answers about what happened to her.

A Family Still Waiting for Answers

The discovery of the remains marks a significant development in a case that has remained unresolved for more than a decade and a half. But until authorities confirm the identity, the central question remains unanswered: Are the remains those of Ashley Carroll?

For her family, the vigil offered an opportunity to come together and remember Ashley amid renewed attention to the case.

Investigators have not publicly confirmed the identity of the remains, announced any arrests or disclosed all the details behind the latest search. The investigation remains ongoing.

WPDH will continue following developments in the case as more information becomes available.