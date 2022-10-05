Hudson Valley Talent Wanted for Short Film in Millbrook

Have you always wanted to be in the movies? Do you feel that acting is your calling? There are more opportunities than ever these days in the Hudson Valley. There are loads of films and television shows being filmed here in the Hudson Valley, and I’m always seeing casting calls for actors, extras, and crews. But maybe you're only ready to dip your toes into the water.

Here is a great opportunity for budding Hudson Valley actors, or even for seasoned actors.Hudson Valley casting has put out the word that local actors are wanted for a short filmed being shot later this month in Millbrook. It’s a student thesis film, and Sag-Aftra, non-union, and local talent are all encouraged to apply for this upcoming film.

The film will be shot in Millbrook on Friday, Oct. 28, Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30. What’s included? Deferred pay, meals, and guaranteed content for your acting reel. Here is a description of the roles that need to be cast for the film. Chuck Miller, a 45 - 50 year old father, Lottie Miller, the 18 year old daughter of Chuck, and The Mayor, a 60 - 80 year old to portray the town mayor.

Think you fit one of these roles? Send your headshot, your contact email, your phone number and reel if you have one to audrey.wick@stonybrook.edu. This could be the beginning of a great new career. And Millbrook is one of the most beautiful areas in Dutchess County, especially in the fall. So not only will you get to fulfill your acting dreams, you get to do it in an incredible setting. Good luck, and maybe we'll see you in the movies!

