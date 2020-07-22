Hudson Valley Supermarket to Stop Selling Cigarettes

A popular supermarket chain with many Hudson Valley locations will stop selling all tobacco products.

The Hannaford supermarket chain, which owns a number of grocery stores in the Hudson Valley, announced plans to stop selling all tobacco products in the near future.

“Hannaford is phasing out tobacco products in all locations. The transition out of tobacco items will be complete this fall, with the specific date for elimination varying by store." Hannaford Supermarkets Spokesperson Eric Blom to CBS.

Officials say the move will help promote healthier living.

“We have been moving away from tobacco items for some time, due to our commitment around health, reducing the number of items sold. The decision to fully eliminate tobacco is part of our focus on providing more healthy products around the front of our stores, to support customers’ wellness," Blom said.

Though no official date is set, sometime in the fall the stores will stop selling cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars or pipe tobacco, officials say.

The firs Hannaford opened in 1883, according to the company's website. There are now over 180 stores across New York, Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire.

In the Hudson Valley, there are many locations including in New Windsor, Walden, Wappinger Falls, Modena, Middletown, Plattekill, Highland, Pine Bush, Wallkill, Pawling, Kingston and West Hurley.