Okay so one might say that I have a bit of an obsession with seashells. Ever since I was a child I have not been able to go to the beach without collecting shells. It use to drive my mother nuts because all my summer clothes had sand in the pockets.

As I got older I learn that there was something called shell art. Obviously, it is things that are made from shells. Some of it can be pretty tacky but some of it, like my owl clock pictured about can be pretty cool. Okay that might just be my opinion but I do get a lot of people commenting on him when they see him on my shelf.

Shell collecting and making art from it is an old tradition. Sailors use to make elaborate things for their sweetheart out of shells from all the places they visited. They were called Sailor's Valentines. Some are pure craftsmanship and are worth thousands others are just trinkets of love.

Photo by Julia Kadel on Unsplash

So this Sunday is Father's Day, it also happens to be the first day of Summer. I was not aware of this until I was reading about the first official day of summer but it turns out that is also National Seashell Day according to the National Days Calendar. So I am now thinking my obsession with seashell collecting can't be so bad if it actually has a National Day.

Of course I probably do need to start finding something to do with all of the shells I have collected due to the fact that I plan to collect a lot more. I have way to many stored like the picture below.

phot by PQ

If you like me collect shells the term for us is Shellers. National Days Calendar shared that and the helpful tips below that we should know before we hit the beach to collect our next lot. Also take a look in antique stores in Kingston and Poughkeepsie for cool shell art. The Hudson Valley has rich maritime history due to the shipping in the Hudson River and you may find yourself a true shell treasure.

Tips for Shellers: Courtesy of National Days Calendar

Never collect live shells. When in doubt, always put them gently back in the water.

Check local ordinances. Only take a small number. Shells are part of the ecosystem helping to preserve and create the beaches we enjoy visiting.

The best time for shelling is one hour before and one hour after low tide.

Follow the high tide shell line where the largest waves stop.

Watch for full and new moons. They have a higher gravitation pull on the tide and reveal more seashells.

Storms churn up the ocean floor sending more shells to the surface and the shore for collection.

Visit one of these place to add to your collection