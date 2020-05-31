Hudson Valley Speedway Opens for Practice

The Orange County Fair Speedway has announced that it will hold an Open Practice on June 2nd. If you are close enough to the speedway you may hear the cars but this is a non-spectator event. The OCFS is also laying out some very strict guidelines for drivers and crew who want to participate.

Like other sports racing has had to go on hold this spring and early summer. NASCAR is back on the track without spectators and has been playing catch up with their schedule. Local race tracks here in the Hudson Valley are looking to get started as well but they will have to make changes to how they plan to do thing for 2020.

In a released this week the Orange County Fair Speedway stated that "On Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 The Orange County Fair Speedway will open its gate to COMPETITORS ONLY (Racing divisions at OCFS including Big Block, 358 Small Block, Sportsman and Street Stock) for an open practice. Gates will open at 2pm and will be restricted to pre-registered teams of no more than six individuals, including drivers."

Unfortunately race fans will have to wait to see their favorite drivers speed arounfd the track. The dog bowl fries and dirt track excitement will have to wait until later in the season. It is good to know though that the drivers can practice on the track. It feels like we are getting one step closer to a green flag for a racing event later this summer.

