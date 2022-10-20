Where did 2022 go? It feels like I was just telling you about the opening night for this year's race season at the Orange County Fair Speedway and now it is Eastern States Weekend.

This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday the dirt track in Middletown, New York will come alive one more time this year welcoming competitors and race fans to one last weekend of racing excitement. Events are scheduled all three days at Orange County Fair Speedway located in Middletown at 100 Carpenter Avenue.

How to Live Stream Eastern States Weekend in Middletown New York

It may be the last weekend of racing for 2022 in Middletown but Eastern States Weekend is also bringing a first this weekend for race fans. According to a social media post from earlier, today shared by the Orange County Fair Speedway this weekend races will be live-streamed for the first time ever over Dirt Track Digest TV.

Fans who can't make it to that track can enjoy race excitement from where ever they are simply by ordering the stream from Dirt Track Digest. The broadcast times and costs are listed below. You can order the live stream feed by clicking here.

Live Stream Schedule and Cost:

Friday (1:00pm EST) - $14.99 Saturday (1:00pm EST) - $39.99 Sunday (1:00pm EST) - $49.99 Full weekend passes are also available for $99.99.

*Note: Friday’s broadcast does not include the Short Track Super Series Hard Clay Finale (This information was shared via Facebook) Schedule for Eastern States Weekend at Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown

Friday afternoon kicks off with Big Block Modified hot laps followed by Street Stock hot laps, Modified time trials, and Modified heat races. Saturday the Sportsman and Small Block Modifieds have their weekend events including a 50-lap Finale for the Sportsman and 100-lap championship for the Small Block Modifieds. Sunday wraps things up with the 61st annual running of the Eastern States 200 paying $40,000 to win along with a 25-lap Pro Stock feature event.

And if you know something about racing you should check out the Orange County Fair Speedways Facebook page apparently they are looking for people who can actually help at the event. That sounds like a good way to wrap up the season.

