Hudson Valley Shark Trafficker Convicted

A Hudson Valley man has been convicted of selling sharks illegally.

We had reported on March 21, 2019, that a man in Dutchess County was arrested for selling sharks out of his basement. Joshua Seguine, 38, of LaGrangeville, was arrested and charged for trying to sell seven sandbar sharks. Police first learned of Seguine in 2019 when he was allegedly found with five sharks in the trunk of his car.

NBC New York reports that Seguine has been convicted of illegally trafficking and selling Sandbar sharks. Sandbar sharks are a protected species. To legally purchase a Sandbar shark, the cost is roughly $11,500. Seguine pleaded guilty to illegal commercialization of fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and wildlife for the illegal possession with intent to sell seven Sandbar sharks.

Authorities found that Seguine was holding the Sandbar sharks in an 18-foot above-ground pool in his home. Authorities also found two dead Leopard Sharks, one dead Hammerhead Shark, and the snout of a Smalltooth Sawfish, which is an endangered species. The Sandbar sharks were transferred to the Long Island Aquarium after tagging and inspecting them. They were finally moved to the New York Aquarium.

