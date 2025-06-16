Fatal Father’s Day Single-Vehicle Interstate Crash in Rockland County

New York State Police are now investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred over the weekend on Father's Day, Sunday June 15, 2025. The accident occurred on the New York State Thruway, I-87 and involved one single vehicle.

Fatal Thruway Accident

The accident occurred during the afternoon on Father's Day with members of the New York State Police from the Tarrytown barracks, receiving notification and respond at approximately 3:25pm.

Get our free mobile app

Police as well as other emergency personnel quickly responded to the scene at an area on the southbound side of the Thruway, near exit 14A in the Town of Ramapo.

Canva, Google Maps Canva, Google Maps loading...

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, the preliminary investigation showed that the driver of the 2016 Honda Civic was traveling southbound and somehow lost control of the vehicle. The reason for the drivers losing control of the vehicle is currently unknown, but the vehicle went off the road on the right shoulder and then struck a tree.

Emergency personnel provided immediate medical attention to the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as 24-year old, Anysah P. Nelson of Middletown.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

After receiving medical treatment at the scene of the accident, Nelson was transported to Nyack Hospital for further treatment. Unfortunately, the injuries that Nelson sustained in the accident proved to be to severe and she was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Investigation Continues

Based on the official press release, the NYSP investigation into this accident is "ongoing". State Police are also asking for assistance in the form of information.

They request that anyone with information on this incident to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Haverstraw. That can be done via phone at (845) 344-5300. For anyone who does contact the Bureau, they should also reference the case number NY2500527508.

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

Hudson Valley Roads That Are Accident Prone You can't spend any time on social media these days without seeing posts about Hudson Valley roads that constantly have accidents. Some streets are so bad with construction, delays, and accidents that they have their own Facebook groups that people follow to keep up with the traffic. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn