Fatal Father’s Day Single-Vehicle Interstate Crash in Rockland County
New York State Police are now investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred over the weekend on Father's Day, Sunday June 15, 2025. The accident occurred on the New York State Thruway, I-87 and involved one single vehicle.
Fatal Thruway Accident
The accident occurred during the afternoon on Father's Day with members of the New York State Police from the Tarrytown barracks, receiving notification and respond at approximately 3:25pm.
Police as well as other emergency personnel quickly responded to the scene at an area on the southbound side of the Thruway, near exit 14A in the Town of Ramapo.
According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, the preliminary investigation showed that the driver of the 2016 Honda Civic was traveling southbound and somehow lost control of the vehicle. The reason for the drivers losing control of the vehicle is currently unknown, but the vehicle went off the road on the right shoulder and then struck a tree.
Emergency personnel provided immediate medical attention to the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as 24-year old, Anysah P. Nelson of Middletown.
After receiving medical treatment at the scene of the accident, Nelson was transported to Nyack Hospital for further treatment. Unfortunately, the injuries that Nelson sustained in the accident proved to be to severe and she was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Investigation Continues
Based on the official press release, the NYSP investigation into this accident is "ongoing". State Police are also asking for assistance in the form of information.
They request that anyone with information on this incident to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Haverstraw. That can be done via phone at (845) 344-5300. For anyone who does contact the Bureau, they should also reference the case number NY2500527508.
