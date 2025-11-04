Drunk Driver Arrested After Crashing into Multiple Vehicles in Rockland County

It goes without saying that drunk driving is entirely unacceptable. It puts not the only the driver but the rest of the surrounding public in danger when one gets behind the wheel while inebriated. Another one of these dangerous encounters occurred over the weekend, involving one member of the Town of Ramapo Police Department.

Drunk Driving Crash in Ramapo

The incident occurred over the weekend as Saturday night rolled over into Sunday morning. The events were detailed in a post issued by the Town of Ramapo Police Department to their official Facebook page.

According to the post, it was just after midnight when a Ramapo Police Officer was stationed on a section of Route 202 in the town due to a downed tree. The officer was in their fully marked vehicle, with their emergency lights activated. It was at this time that an oncoming driver struck the police vehicle with the officer inside, as well as another another car.

The fortunate aspect of this incident is that the police officer in their vehicle was not harmed as a result of the collision. In fact, there was no mention of anyone being injured as a result of the collision.

After the collision, an investigation was opened and the driver of the vehicle, who was not identified, was placed under arrest and charged with felony driving while intoxicated and unlicensed operation. It was stated that the unidentified driver had three (3) previous convictions on their record.

The driver was into custody and it was stated that they would be soon, soon taken in for arraignment. The police officer's vehicle appears to have been the most damaged in the event, as it needed to be towed away from the scene.

Drunk Driving Penalties

For those that didn't know before hand, the State of New York does not take the crime of drunk driving lightly. In New York there are multiple and various criminal charges that one can have levied against them if they do make that incredibly poor choice to get behind the wheel after indulging in a few to many.

According to the New York State DMV website, penalties for being convicted of drunk driving can range from anywhere between fines totaling to hundreds or thousands of dollars, in addition to having ones license suspended for a months or even years. Of course, the chance also exists where time behind bars may also be used as a punishment.

Previous Stories: Driver Rescued From Serious Rollover Accident in Putnam County

The punishments for that matter also increase substantially if you're caught and convicted of driving drunk more than once, or driving drunk more than once within a specific timeframe. All the punishments and penalties can be avoided though, by simply not making the incredibly poor decision to drive drunk. Call an Uber, call Lyft, call who or whatever, any option is better than driving drunk and becoming a risk to yourself and others.

