Hudson Valley School Districts COVID-19 Reopening Plans

Many school districts in the Hudson Valley have released COVID-19 reopening plans. Here's each local district's plans to safely reopen.

On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced all New York school districts can reopen for in-person classes in September.

Cuomo wants local school districts to come up with online learning plans and post them online. He also wants all school districts to post plans for COVID-19 test and contact tracing.

Below are school districts in the Hudson Valley that have posted reopening plans online:

Orange County:

Ulster County:

Dutchess County:

Putnam County:

Sullivan County:

Note, some school districts have yet to post plans online and some of these plans may change.