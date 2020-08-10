Hudson Valley School Districts COVID-19 Reopening Plans
Many school districts in the Hudson Valley have released COVID-19 reopening plans. Here's each local district's plans to safely reopen.
On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced all New York school districts can reopen for in-person classes in September.
Cuomo wants local school districts to come up with online learning plans and post them online. He also wants all school districts to post plans for COVID-19 test and contact tracing.
Below are school districts in the Hudson Valley that have posted reopening plans online:
Orange County:
- Chester School District
- Cornwall School District
- Florida School District
- Goshen School District
- Greenwood Lake School District
- Highland Falls School District
- Middletown City School District
- Minisink Valley School District
- Monroe-Woodbury School District
- Newburgh City School District
- Pine Bush Central School District
- Port Jervis City School District
- Tuxedo School District
- Valley Central School District
- Warwick School District
- Washingtonville School District
Ulster County:
- Ellenville City School District
- Kingston City School District
- Marlboro City School District
- New Paltz City School District
- Onteora City School District
- Rondout Valley City School District
- Saugerties City School District
- Wallkill City School District
Dutchess County:
- Arlington School District
- Beacon City School District
- Hyde Park School District
- Millbrook School District
- Northeast Central School District
- Pine Plains School District
- Poughkeepsie City School District
- Red Hook School District
- Rhinebeck School District
- Spackenkill School District
- Wappingers School District
Putnam County:
- Brewster School District
- Carmel School District
- Garrison School District
- Haldane School District
- Mahopac School District
- Putnam Valley School District
Sullivan County:
- Eldred School District
- Fallsburg School District
- Liberty School District
- Livingston Manor School District
- Monticello School District
- Roscoe School District
- Sullivan West School District
- Tri-Valley School District
Note, some school districts have yet to post plans online and some of these plans may change.