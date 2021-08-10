Hudson Valley School Districts Confirm Masks, Remote Learning

A growing list of Hudson Valley schools issued their own guidance this week, mandating students wear masks in the classroom.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Thursday, New York State Department of Heal Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said school districts should follow guidance from the CDC as they develop plans for in-person school this fall.

"With the end of the state disaster emergency on June 25, 2021, school districts are reestablished as the controlling entity for schools. Schools and school districts should develop plans to open in-person in the fall as safely as possible, and I recommend following guidance from the CDC and local health departments," Zucker stated.

The CDC recommended all school children wear masks in the classroom this fall.

On Friday, Saugerties School District Superintendent of Schools Kirk Reinhardt released guidance for the upcoming school year and confirmed students and staff will be wearing masks.

"All staff and students will be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. District schools will allow for mask breaks, while maintaining physical distancing. We will continue to maintain a minimum of 3 feet of social distance between students, and 6 feet between students and staff, to the best of our ability," Reinhardt stated.

Reinhardt added the goal is to have students in the classroom five days a week but notes things could change.

"Our goal is to hold 100% in-person instruction five days a week for our students. We will continue to monitor the guidance from the DOH or the State Education Department and adjust these requirements as conditions change," Reinhard said. "We will pivot to remote instruction whenever necessary as a result of a positive individual who may have impacted others."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The Kingston City School District released its reopening plan for the upcoming school year and also announced students will be wearing masks this fall.

"Students, staff and visitors to our schools will be expected to wear face coverings indoors, including on the school bus. Students will be allowed to remove face coverings during meals and for short breaks so long as they maintain appropriate social distance. Students who are unable to medically tolerate a face covering will not be required to wear one," the reopening plan states.

Kingston students will continue to learn during a "hybrid/blended learning model."

"Given the possibility that communities may experience spikes in COVID-19 cases at any point during the school year, which may prompt short or long-term school closures, our district has developed a hybrid/blended learning model and schedule that can continue as is in a fully remote environment," the reopening plan states. "As noted previously, student schedules (time of day and letter days) will remain the same whether instruction is in-person or remote so that students do not encounter conflicts wherein synchronous lessons for different subjects are offered simultaneously."

On Friday, SUNY New Paltz updated its fall 2021 guidance and announced everyone must wear masks indoors.

"On Aug. 6, in light of new CDC recommendations and the spread of the Delta variant, the College revised fall 2021 guidance to restore the on-campus, indoor mask requirement for everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated. This post has been updated to reflect that change," the college states.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

Richest town in each state

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Nearly 30 New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.

Many New York Businesses Will Require Customers to be Vaccinated

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price

Jaw-Dropping $9.5 Million Transformation Complete At Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Nearly 40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.