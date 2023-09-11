Hudson Valley School Buses Have a ‘Secret’ Message on Them

Did you know that most school buses have a hidden message on them?

Every once in a while someone will share something with me that I had no idea about before! Every time it happens I feel like I need to share it because I feel like I'm not the only one who had no idea about it. The last time I remember it happening was when I was told the meaning behind the small signs (pictured below) that can be seen on street sign poles all over Hudson Valley roads.

Do you remember what these signs mean? If you've seen them and want to understand why they are all over Hudson Valley roads, I did my best to explain everything here.

School Buses Have Hidden Messages

With back to school happening at all Hudson Valley schools most of us are well aware that school buses have begun to retake over our roads but did you know that most of the school buses you see all have a hidden message on them? I had no idea but according to numerous first responder friends, the black lines that almost every school bus has on the outside have special meaning. A normal school bus is yellow in color, has a stop sign or two and most have three black lines that go the full length of the bus on both sides.

Three Black Lines on School Buses Mean Something

The lines on buses are put there for looks, they actually serve a special purpose. The three lines are in specific places on buses. The bottom line is the floor of the bus...

The middle line is the seat line of the bus...

The top line is where the top of the seats on the bus are located...

Each of these black lines is also reinforced to be extra strong to keep children safer. The three lines also have special meaning in case of an accident. They are put on buses in those specific places so that firefighters and first responders know where to cut in case of an accident.

Let's do everything we can this school year to not have any accidents involving school buses! Drive safe, stay extra alert when driving near a school bus, and always remember to stop when a school bus has its stop sign activated.

