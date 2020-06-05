Hudson Valley Restaurants With Outdoor Dining

Outdoor dining is now part of phase 2 of the four-phase reopening process in New York State.

On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the second phase of the re-opening process will also include outdoor dining. At that moment, seven of the ten regions were already in phase 2. Those regions are Southern Tier, Capital Region, Western New York, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, North Country, and Finger Lakes. These seven regions were given clearance to begin outdoor dining on Thursday, June 4.

The Hudson Valley is slated to enter into phase 2 with the Mid-Hudson Valley region on Tuesday, June 9. Restaurants that do participate in outdoor dining under phase 2 will have certain guidelines that must be followed. These include having tables spread six feet apart, and employees and guests wearing face-masks when not seated.

I don't know about you, but the thing I have missed most when everything shutdown is definitely going out to restaurants. I consider going out to eat a hobby and a passion of mine. So when that was taken away, I was obviously upset. I can't imagine what these business owners felt. But now that outdoor dining will be an option for restaurants, I wanted to put together a list of local restaurants with that option. If I missed a spot, let me know and I'll get it on the list.

