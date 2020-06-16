Hudson Valley Police Officer Challenges 5-Year-Old to Dance-Off

Video of a Hudson Valley police officer dancing with a five-year-old boy has gone viral.

It's something the world could use a little more of right now. Officer Jessica Mausolf apparently couldn't help but join in after seeing young Neymar busting a move near her police car this week.

A video by Veronica Mayhew that captured the adorable moment quickly went viral after being posted on Facebook. Michael Jackson's "Beat It" plays in the background as Mausolf and Neymar take turns showing off their dance moves. Neymar's spectacular spin is met with some awkward break dancing by the officer that's met with delight from the videographer. A voice is heard yelling from behind the camera, "If you want dinner and a show, come to Columbia Street!"

The video was shared by the Hudson Police Department, where Mausolf serves as an officer. Veronica Mayhew, who uploaded the video, is thrilled that it's been spreading happiness.

Thank you everyone for sharing and liking the post! That’s all we wanted to do was make everyone at least smile or laugh! And yes she’s an awesome officer & person! And he’s a great little boy and (an) amazing dancer!

Mayhew shared another video of the duo continuing the dance battle in a yard. In the clip Officer Mausolf and Neymar dance together while another member of the Hudson Police Department busts some moves of his own in the background.

Reaction to the videos has been so strong that Mayhew has now called out other police departments to show off their dancing skills too. In what she calls the "Dance-Off Challenge" Mayhew hopes that community outreach like this by the police will "build a lot of rapport in communities and... bring back some trust and (let people) know not ALL officers are bad."

