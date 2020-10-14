Boris & Robyn’s $500 Pet Costume Contest

The annual Boris & Robyn Show pet costume contest has officially started.

Every year we invite our listeners to join us for a parade of costumed pets. This year, you'll have two full weeks to get your pets dressed up, because we're taking the contest virtual. Due to safety issues, instead of joining us in person, we'll be asking you to send us a photo of your pet in costume. This means that even the shyest of animals will have a chance to shine, letting them show off their outfits in the safety and comfort of their own home.

In the past we've had hamsters, goldfish, rabbits, iguanas and even a three-legged goat join us at the competition. This year there are no bounds to the types of animals you can enter. Each pet will be eligible for the grand prize of $500.

Here's how to enter:

Download the WPDH App and send us one picture of your pet (directions on how to upload photos are posted below). Be sure to include your full name, email address, phone number and, most importantly, put the name of your pet in the "description of media" field. Please only enter only once per pet. If you have multiple pets, they can all enter, but must all be sent separately.

Since Pets Alive will not be able to have their animals at the event for adoption this year, a suggested $5 donation to the animal sanctuary would be appreciated for each entry. If you're able to donate you can do it directly through this link.

Entries will be accepted until Thursday, October 29 at 10am.

On Friday, October 30 during The Boris and Robyn Show we will announce the grand prize winner between 6am and 10am. The winner will receive the $500 prize. One runner-up will be awarded a special gift basket from Pets Alive.

If you want to enter the contest but still need some inspiration, take a look back at some of last year's costumes: