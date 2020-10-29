Meet Avery, She’s Our Pet Of The Week

Every week we will be promoting a pet of the week. Sometimes it will be a kitten or it can be a puppy. This kitten is ready to be adopted throughout Pets Alive at, 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY. Adoptions are available by appointment, both onsite or through their "Virtual Meet and Greet" program. They can be reached at 845-386-9738 or adoptions@petsalive.org.You can also sponsor a pet at: www.petsalive.org

If you are not ready to adopt yet you can donate to Pets Alive so pets like Avery can keep being taken amazing care of. You can contribute here: Donate Paypal

This sweet kitten name is Avery. Avery is a 7-year-old fun-loving cat who loves toys, attention and is looking for a forever home.