Boris & Robyn’s Pet Costume Contest

The annual Boris & Robyn Show pet costume contest has officially started.

Every year we invite our listeners to join us for a parade of costumed pets. This year, you'll have three full weeks to get your pets dressed up, because we're taking the contest virtual. Instead of joining us in person, we'll be asking you to send us a photo of your pet in costume this year. This means that even the shyest of animals will have a chance to shine, letting them show off their outfits in the safety and comfort of their own home.

In the past we've had hamsters, goldfish, rabbits, iguanas and even a three-legged goat join us at the competition. This year there are no bounds to the types of animals you can enter. Each pet will be eligible for the grand prize of $250.

Here's how to enter:

Download the WPDH App and send us one picture of your pet (directions on how to upload photos are posted below). Be sure to include your full name, email address, phone number and, most importantly, put the name of your pet in the "description of media" field. Please only enter only once per pet. If you have multiple pets, they can all enter, but must all be sent separately.

We love seeing your adorable pets all dressed up, but seeing homeless animals find new families is even more heartwarming. Pets Alive does incredible work rescuing animals in distress and relocating them to loving families in the Hudson Valley. If you're entering the contest and are able to donate at least $5 to them, you can do it directly through this link.

Entries will be accepted until Monday, October 25.

On Friday, October 29 during The Boris and Robyn Show we will announce the grand prize winner between 6am and 10am. The winner will receive the $250 cash prize. One runner-up will be awarded a special gift basket from Pets Alive.

How to Submit a Photo on the WPDH App

If you want to enter your pet but still need some inspiration, take a look back at some former contestants.:

