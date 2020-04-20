Hudson Valley Parents Arrested After Drowning Death of Infant

Parents from the Hudson Valley were both arrested after their 6-month old child drowned in a bathtub.

On Saturday around 6 p.m., members of the Kingston Police Department responded to a home on Gill Street for a possible drowning involving a 6 month-old child.

Officers began CPR on the unresponsive child and the child was transported to Health Alliance Broadway campus where the child died, police say. An investigation revealed the parents placed the child into a tub with the water running and left the child unsupervised in the tub for a substantial amount of time, according to the City of Kingston Police Department.

The parents discovered the unresponsive child in the tub and called 911.

The parents, 29-year-old Jordan Balcom and 26-year-old Ashante Inniss of Kingston were both charged with criminally negligent homicide, a felony. Inniss was also charged with criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, felonies. Those charges stem an earlier incident in the day where Inniss is alleged of have violated a no-harass Order of Protection.