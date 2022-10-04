Hudson Valley NY: What the Heck Is Pickleball? How Can You Learn?

Have you been hearing more and more about pickleball? I knew that there were people that played it, even knew that recently LeBron James invested in a professional Pickleball team. However if you were to ask me what the heck is Pickleball, not sure I could tell you anything other than its sort of like tennis.

Well, is that correct? What is it? Are there people under the age of 50 who play it? Where can you meet other people who also play it and where can you learn? Read on fair person!

What is Pickleball? Can you break it down for me?

According to the USA Pickleball association, it is a game with a combination of the elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. The game can be played solo or doubles, inside or out. The bonus? Great way to get physical activity.

So, where in the Hudson Valley New York can you learn about the sport and meet other like minded people?

The first place for you to investigate would be your local YMCA or gym. See if they have classes or even a league. This is a great way to meet other people, and to brush up on your Pickleball skills.

Don't know how to play Pickleball? Where can you learn to play in the Hudson Valley?

There is a place that will be giving lessons. The following dates are for lessons in October of 2022, but if you are reading this afterward, check out their website for additional dates.

Here are the dates for Pickleball lessons for adults, Saturday, October 8 and Saturday October 15. The lessons will take place from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, at Hagantown Park located at 40 Millbank Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. You will need to register in advance as space is limited. The good news, is that you don't have to invest a bunch of money before the lessons as paddles and balls will be available to borrow. Do you belong to a Pickleball League in the Hudson Valley? Let us know!

While you are thinking about becoming the Grand Master of Pickleball, here are a few places in Upstate New York where you can find people who have already mastered their game

