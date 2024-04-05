What’s New Beer’s Eve and How’s the Hudson Valley Celebrating?

We never heard of this pseudo-holiday until recently.

New Beer's Eve is said to celebrate the end of that sad, dry era known as Prohibition. Technically it celebrates the night before the end. Beer sales became legal on April 7, 1933. But in scenes much like you see for new Apple products today, people started lining up outside taverns and breweries on the night of the 6th.

I guess its only fitting that New Beer's Day happens to fall the day before the popular national day known as National Beer Day.

Every April 7 is National Beer Day, a time where we can raise a toast to the oldest and most venerable of all beverages. People have been making beer for over 5,000 years; in fact, the oldest recorded recipe we know of is for beer. National Beer Day celebrates the day in 1933 that the Cullen-Harrison act was signed into law, reversing the prohibition on selling beer in the United States. In 2009, a Virginian man named Justin Smith decided to commemorate this historic day, and created his own unofficial National Beer Day. Since then, it has been recognized by the state of Virginia, and unofficially by millions of beer fans nationwide. Back To New Beer's Eve So basically, New Beer's Eve is a pseudo-holiday for the other pseudo-holiday known as National Beer Day. It would seem to me as a pre-game for the actual National Beer Day holiday. So I guess when you ask the qustion of how does one celebrate New Beer's Eve this weekend? Traditions on this day include having a good time and making great memories over a beer or two, or twenty. Some people have made it an annual tradition to celebrate Beer Day by buying a round for their friends. Whatever the case may be, look for crowded bars this weekend in the Hudson Valley as everyone gets in on the national beer festivities.

