Frankie the Dog Found With Disturbing Wounds, Owner Charged

A Hudson Valley woman is facing charges after her dog, Frankie, was found to be terribly neglected and suffering from horrific injuries.

You don't have to be the biggest animal lover to know just how loyal dogs are and how much they depend on their owners. That is why this latest case out of Yonkers has left so many people shaken. A one-year-old mastiff mix named Frankie was found tied to a gate at Saint John's Cemetery with a deep, infected wound across his neck and signs of long-term starvation.

Hudson Valley Good Samaritan Finds Frankie

On November 21, a passerby walking through the cemetery noticed Frankie tied to a gate with no food or water. According to charging documents, the young dog had been left there for over three hours. What that good Samaritan found was something out of a nightmare.

A veterinarian later measured Frankie's throat wound at 22 centimeters long and four centimeters deep. The cut exposed the tissue beneath his skin and was so infected that it emitted a foul odor. Frankie was also severely underweight, with his ribs clearly visible, suggesting he had gone without proper nutrition for a long time.

A two-hour surgery was needed to save his life.

Yonkers Woman Charged With Unthinkable Crime

Prosecutors say sixty-year-old Anita Martin of Yonkers is responsible for abandoning and injuring Frankie. She was arraigned this week in White Plains on several charges, including aggravated cruelty to animals. Martin pleaded not guilty and was released on her own recognizance because the charges are not bail-eligible. The case returns to court on February 23.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace said she was disturbed by Frankie's injuries and the condition in which he was found. She said pets count on humans for everything, and in this case, Frankie had been failed repeatedly.

Frankie's Reaction to Cruelty is Heartbreaking

In what may be the most heartbreaking detail, veterinarians caring for Frankie say he has remained gentle and affectionate throughout his treatment. The veterinarian’s statement describes Frankie as excited to see people, eager for affection and always ready to give kisses to staff members despite the pain and trauma he has suffered.

SPCA Westchester CEO Shannon Laukhuf praised the District Attorney’s swift action and said the organization will continue fighting for animals who cannot speak for themselves.

Frankie is now recovering under the care of SPCA Westchester and appears to be on the path to a full recovery. Luckily, there is a happy ending to this story. Frankie is finally safe and surrounded by people who care for him.

Investigators with SPCA Westchester and the Yonkers Police Department continue to work the case as Frankie continues to heal.