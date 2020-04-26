Hudson Valley Nursing Home Needs Men’s Shirts

Here's another way we can all help out during these difficult days.

The amount of support that has been spread across the Hudson Valley the last few weeks and months has been amazing to see, but we can't stop just yet because we still have folks working on the front lines that need our help.

We received a message from one of our favorite Wolf fans, Rich who wanted to ask if we could help out a friend of his who works at Sapphire at Meadow Hill in Newburgh. He told us that they are looking for some help with some Personal Protection Equipment, PPE's for short at the nursing home.

The message read, "My nursing home is looking for donations of men's long sleeve button down dress shirts. They will not be returned. They can show some wear or have some minor stains. They will be used as gowns when we are low on gowns as PPE. If you have any shirts you are willing to donate please let me us know. Thank you to everyone and stay safe."

If your at home and you can take a quick trip to your closet? Do you have any men's long sleeve button down shirts you can spare? If you do you can drop them off at Sapphire at Meadow Hill located at 172 Meadow Hill Rd, Newburgh. You can also call 845-564-1700 extension 5634 for more details.

