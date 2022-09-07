Hudson Valley’s Newest Ready Coffee Location Set to Open Friday

The newest Ready Coffee shop in the area will open Friday with free drinks all day.

Ready Coffee, known for the freshest coffee, fast service and super friendly staff, has locations in Wappingers and Newburgh. The Coffee shops are among the most popular and well-loved in the Hudson Valley.

The local, drive-through business roasts its own beans locally in small batches, so it's always fresh. And not only does Ready Coffee serve great coffee, but also teas, smoothies, energy drinks, and shakes. Hudson Valley coffee lovers are excited about the upcoming opening of Ready Coffee's third location in Lagrange.

Ready Coffee LaGrange Opening Day

This Friday, Sept. 9 will be the opening day for Ready Coffee LaGrange and the shop will be serving free drinks all day from 5 am-9 pm. (Limit one per person, and at the new location only at 706 Freedom Plains Rd on Rt 55 in LaGrange, NY. Somebody say free!?

Expect it to be very busy this Friday, so be patient with the staff as they take care of you, and prepare your amazing drinks.

Get our free mobile app

Ready Coffee Hiring

Looking for work? Want to be a barista? According to the Ready Coffee website, they are hiring for their new location in LaGrange. The job description states that they are looking for friendly, energetic, and hard-working people who are passionate about serving others and have a love for coffee, to join their team.

Applicants must be able to work a minimum of three shifts per week and desire a long-term, year-round commitment.