Hudson Valley Malls Reduce Hours of Operation

Malls owned by Pyramid, which include the Poughkeepsie Galleria as well as the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown will have new hours of operation started Wednesday.

Pyramid has announced that given the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, the hours at all their shopping malls will be reduced starting March 18.

Until further notice, the Pyramid owned malls will only be open Monday thru Saturday, 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The changes affect the following malls in our immediate area:

Crossgates — Albany, NY

Crossgates Commons — Albany, NY

Galleria at Crystal Run — Middletown, NY

Palisades Center — West Nyack, NY

Poughkeepsie Galleria — Poughkeepsie, NY

There are additional malls in New York and Massachusetts that also have reduced hours. Aside from the change of hours, Pyramid is also taking steps to contain the spread of the coronavirus, visit their website for more information.

