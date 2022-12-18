DON’T Do This After Getting a COVID-19 Booster Shot

The holiday season is the time to get together with loved ones! With many people are going to be traveling for the holidays, folks are looking to get boosted for the flu and for COVID-19.

Last night I went to the CVS across from Adams Fairacre Farms in Poughkeepsie to get my COVID-19 and Flu Boosters. The whole process was super easy, I went online to schedule an appointment near me, and the service at the site was great. That's not my problem. It's what I've done afterwards.

First of all, before even getting the shots, I shoveled my driveway, exercised, and worked a 9-hour day. I was already feeling beat by the time I got to CVS. I took it easy the rest of the night; however, when I tried to sleep, I couldn't for some reason. I woke up several times throughout the night. When I beat my alarm this morning, I figured I just get to the gym early. Bad idea.

This morning, my arms were definitely sore, so I thought, how about doing legs instead? That would be better, right? Wrong. My whole body hurts and I am tired as can be. And that's all before coming to work and writing this article.

COVID-19 Side Effects

After receiving booster shots, it is possible to experience symptoms such as:

pain, swelling and redness at the injection site

fatigue

headache

fever

chills

muscle pain

nausea

Out of those symptoms, I'm feeling pain at the injection sites, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, and last night, some nausea. Five out of seven! Yay me!

It probably wasn't the smartest idea to go to the gym this morning. Turns out, yeah, I really shouldn't have. Healthline published an article based on suggestions from the CDC about things to do and not to do following your COVID-19 Booster. The first thing on the list was NOT to take part in strenuous activity. My bad.

You can learn from my mistakes because we have a list of the Do's and Don't's following your COVID-19 Booster shot.

