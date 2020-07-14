Immediately after the N.F.L's Washington Redskins dropped their long time name and logo amid pressure, a Senator from Westchester County wants New York state schools to drop all race related mascots and nicknames.

The NY Post is reporting that Peter Harckham introduced a bill that would give schools three years to drop nicknames dubbed racist, or lose state funding.

It’s time we hold honest, respectful conversations and public hearings aimed at understanding what’s wrong with these kinds of mascots and why they should be retired.

The Post reports that there are over ion hundred schools across the name with mascots named after Native Americans. Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino has criticized the bill, feeling that Harckham is making an issue out of nothing while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to infect thousands of Americans.

Pete Harckham is the state senator for the 40th district, which includes parts of Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester counties.

Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: