This time of year it is really important to keep busy. It is too easy for the winter weather blues to set in so keeping busy and getting out could be a good solution to a little bit of cabin fever.

No matter what time of year it is there is always plenty to do in the Hudson Valley and beyond. There are the usual winter activities like skiing and such but Mother Nature hasn't been too cooperative with the weather so I thought I would list a few other events that can keep you busy until our first significant snowfall.

What To Do in the Hudson Valley in January and February 2023

Saturday and Sunday, January 21 & 22, 2023 - Fire & Ice Weekend at Angry Orchard 2241 Albany Post Road in Walden, New York from 11 Am to 6 PM both days. It's all about warm fire pits and cider on ice. Enjoy live music, delicious food, and iced cider. Book a fire pit with hot cider and a s'more kit plus enough wood to keep you warm for 2 hours. Remember to dress warmly and reserve your fire pit in advance here.

Winter Events at Angry Orchard in Walden, New York

Saturday, January 21, 2023 - Stone Flower Plays Pennings Farm and Orchard 161 State Route 94 S. in Warwick, New York from 8 PM to 11 PM. Everyone is invited to enjoy Stone Flower a high-energy band. They perform music by Carlos Santana and the Santana Band plus other great rock n roll artists. Dancing is encouraged and there is a $10 cover to get in.

Saturday, January 21, 2023 - The 90s to Now Party - at Middletown Elks Lodge #1097 48 Prospect Street Middletown, New York starting at 7 PM. Music by DJ IQ. This is an event open to members in good standing and their guests. Everyone must be 21 and over and you are asked to bring a dish to share.

Sullivan County Winterfest at Roscoe Beer Company

Saturday, January 28, 2023 - The Roscoe Winter Beerfest - at the Roscoe Beer Company 145 Rockland Road Roscoe, New York from 11 AM to 7 PM. Everyone is invited to the 8th Annual Winterfest. There will be live music with Hillbilly Parade and Albi & John. Ice carvers will be doing live shows, horse-drawn carriage rides, food, craft beer, games, and a bonfire.

Stop back often we plan to add to this calendar as more events pop up around the Hudson Valley that is sure to be a cure for your cabin fever.

