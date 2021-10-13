Hudson Valley Incident Forces 90’s Alt-Rock Icon to Quit Band

A train-wreck of a show in the Hudson Valley was so bad, it broke up the band.

Fans of 90's alt-rock are mourning the end of one of the decade's most iconic bands. After a disastrous concert this past weekend at Bethel Woods, Smashmouth is losing its lead singer.

On Saturday, Smashmouth played at The Big Sip festival. The combination concert/beer fest was headlined by the 90's band, which was supposed to be celebrating the return of their lead singer, Steve Harwell.

The singer recently took some time off due to heart issues, while a replacement lead singer filled in on the band's current tour. Unfortunately, Harwell's appearance with Smashmouth on Saturday was not the triumphant reunion everyone was expecting.

Fans who showed up to see Harwell's return to Smashmouth didn't get the concert they expected. Instead, the singer hurled insults at the crowd, gave what appeared to be a nazi salute and flipped off several fans. You can scroll down to the bottom of the article to see a bunch of photos and video from the cringe-worthy performance for yourself.

According to TMZ, Harwell has officially quit the band, citing "health challenges." He released the following statement:

Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream. To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with.

This isn't the first time Harwell had caused a commotion at one of Smashmouth's shows. In 2015 the singer got into a fight with fans after they pelted him with bread on stage.

Check out the images and video below to see why Smashmouth's performance at Bethel Woods will be their very last.

Smashmouth Singer Melts Down at Bethel Woods Smashmouth's visit to the Hudson Valley was kind of a mess. Here's a look at just what fans say happened during their show at Bethel Woods on October 9, as documented by TikTok user, Haley

These 40 Flashback Images of the Galleria Will Make You Totally Nostalgic The Poughkeepsie Galleria has gone through some major changes in the past 34 years. Scroll down for a trip down memory lane. How many of these stores do you remember shopping at?