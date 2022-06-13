The Hudson Valley Says “More Please!” to These Ice Cream Toppings

You often see or hear about days like "National Chocolate Ice Cream Day" or "National Ice Cream Sundae Day." These are days that excite the little kid in all of us. When I recently read a survey of 1000 people, can you believe what they said the number one ice cream in the United States was?

Hold on to your cone! It's not chocolate or vanilla, it's not strawberry. The number one ice cream (according to these 1000 people) is Mint Chocolate Chip, the ice cream in second place is chocolate, then rounding out the top 5 are chocolate chip cookie dough, cookies and cream, and vanilla. But the real ice cream enthusiast is the toppings, so we took our own survey, the favorite toppings survey.

Get our free mobile app

So, what are the favorite ice cream toppings of the Hudson Valley?

Dipped Ice Cream Cone Photo by Dylan Ferreira on Unsplash loading...

If you just want to focus on the syrups first, we'll cover the other toppings in a minute, but if you were to have something that was poured all over your ice cream, what came in as number one? Hot fudge sauce. Classic, right? Then there was Marshmallow crème (yuck!), third was strawberry sauce, and then it was warm caramel or butterscotch. Who's getting hungry?

What was the most voted for dry topping for ice cream in the Hudson Valley?

Ice Cream Cone Photo by Patrick Fore on Unsplash loading...

The most voted for was sprinkles. The battle between the chocolate sprinkles and colored sprinkles were equally tied. Then next on the list was toffee bits, chocolate chips, crushed Oreos, Reeses' pieces, and even gummy bears. Amazingly, all of these toppings made the voting list. There was one vote for sour patch kids, but only one vote.

What is your all-time favorite ice cream combination?

Vanilla Ice Cream in a Waffle Cone Bowl on a Blue Background pamela_d_mcadams loading...

So, you get to sit down and make a sundae at your own home, what are you putting on it? What does your favorite ice cream sundae look like? Share it with us, only if it makes us drool and slightly envious of the decadent treat that you have created. Seriously, send pics.

Need some inspiration as to how to build that ice cream fabulousness? Here are a few things for you to check out! Yum!

READ MORE: 12 of the Most Epic, Awesome Ice Cream Cones in New York State Upstate New York's roadside ice cream stands are cranking up for the hot summer months. Here are a dozen of the best ice cream cones you can find in the region. Also....there is a place on this list that claims to make "the largest ice cream cone in New York." Check it out!

33 of The Most Popular Ice Cream Shops in the Hudson Valley Ice Cream shops across the Hudson Valley are preparing for opening day and the warm weather rush. Did we mention your favorite spot? Let us know who we need to add to the list.