5 Hudson Valley Hospitals Receive 2026 Healthgrades Rankings

Healthgrades just released its list of top hospitals for 2026, and several facilities across Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties were recognized as being among the best in some important categories.

The awards cover everything from heart care to critical care to surgical outcomes, giving local patients a rare peek at how their hospital stacks up against the rest of the country.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Vassar Brothers Earns National Recognition

Poughkeepsie’s Vassar Brothers Medical Center had a huge year, landing on the list of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care. The hospital was also named one of America’s 100 Best for Critical Care for the second year in a row and ranked number three in all of New York for its critical care program.

Vassar also picked up a long list of Five-Star awards for treating coronary interventional procedures, heart attacks, heart failure, sepsis, respiratory failure, COPD, pneumonia, and upper gastrointestinal surgeries.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Garnet Health’s Big Showing in Middletown

Over in Orange County, Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown continued to build its reputation as one of the region’s leaders in surgical care. The hospital earned the Surgical Care Excellence Award for superior outcomes across 15 of the most common in-hospital procedures. That includes heart surgery, vascular work, joint replacements, prostate surgeries, spine care, and gastrointestinal operations.

Garnet also received the Outpatient Prostate Care Excellence Award and the Vascular Surgery Excellence Award.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

MidHudson Regional Shines in Cardiac Surgery

Poughkeepsie’s other major hospital had its own moment in the spotlight. MidHudson Regional was named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery. That puts the hospital in rare company, especially for complex heart procedures that require highly specialized teams and equipment.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Garnet Catskills Recognized for Pulmonary Care

Patients in Sullivan County also have something to celebrate. Garnet Health Medical Center Catskills took home the Pulmonary Care Excellence Award, highlighting superior outcomes for people dealing with lung disease, breathing issues, and other respiratory problems.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Kingston Hospital Among the Best for Prostate Care

Kingston’s HealthAlliance Hospital on Marys Avenue rounded out the regional wins with its own Outpatient Prostate Care Excellence Award. For local men facing prostate health concerns, having a top-rated program close to home can make all the difference.

Unfortunately, the following New York hospitals did not score quite as well.

Fall 2025: These New York Hospitals Earn Failing Or Near Failing Grades