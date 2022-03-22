Hudson Valley Gas Station Handing Out Surprise $100 Gas Cards

With gas prices on the rise, one Hudson Valley gas station is giving relief to customers with surprise $100 gas cards.

This Friday morning, Hudson Valley gas station customers may find some good luck at the pump. In response to a dramatic increase in gas prices, Flory's Mobil on Route 9 has teamed up with 101.5 WPDH to surprise random customers with $100 gas cards.

Gas prices around the world have skyrocketed over the last few weeks and experts say that the cost to fuel up isn't going to get cheaper any time soon. As a result, some Hudson Valley residents have resorted to traveling less and canceling spring break road trips. Those who need to be on the road for work are really feeling pain at the pump as they struggle to fill up their tanks.

To offer some relief to commuters, WPDH and Flory's Mobil in Fishkill will be giving away free coffee and gas on Friday, March 25 from 6am to 10am. Anyone who comes through Flory's drive-thru will get a complimentary coffee in any size they wish (no purchase necessary). While making their way through the drive-thru at Flory's, random customers will also be approached by members of the Boris and Robyn Show on WPDH who will hand them free $100 gas cards.

The random gas cards will be handed out between 6am and 10am at Flory's on Route 9 in Fishkill. There will also be breakfast sandwich specials and other prizes for those who stop by for their free coffee at Flory's drive-thru.