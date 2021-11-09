Hudson Valley Gas Station Gifting Customers $500 in Gas

Hudson Valley drivers will have a chance to fill up their tank over and over again for free thanks to the generosity of a local gas station.

On Friday, November 19 Flory's on Route 9 in Fishkill will hand out $500 in free gas. And all you have to do to get it is donate a non-perishable food item to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley.

The Boris and Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH will be holding their annual "Tanksgiving" event at Flory's from 6am to 10am on the Friday before Thanksgiving. During the live broadcast, listeners will be invited to come by with non-perishable food items. One person who stops by during the four-hour show will win $500 in free gas from Flory's.

The yearly event helps stock the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley with much-needed non-perishable items during the cold winter months. The locally-based organization stocks food pantries throughout the region, serving families in local neighborhoods.

Hudson Valley residents are encouraged to get together with co-workers, classmates, friends or community groups and collect food together. A representative from your group can drop off all the food at the live broadcast on November 19 and sign everyone up for the free gas.

Cash donations will also be accepted, as well as non-food items like diapers, paper towels, deodorant, toothpaste and other necessities. A full list of the most-needed foods and items is available here. Please note that the Tanksgiving Food Drive cannot accept perishable food. Fresh or frozen turkeys will, unfortunately, be turned away.

Those who would like to make a donation and enter for the $500 in free gas can stop by Flory's on Route 9 and Schuyler Blvd. in Fishkill on Friday, November 19 from 6am to 10am.

Real Hudson Valley Locations Featured in New HBO Trailer The new HBO Max series titled "The Sex Lives of College Girls" was filmed right here in the Hudson Valley. Creator Mindy Kaling released a special sneak peek trailer that shows several scenes shot in recognizable places in and around the Hudson Valley.

Post Malone Visits Poughkeepsie