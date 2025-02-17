Hudson Valley Freaks Out Over Huge Poughkeepsie Snow Forecast

A prediction for over a foot of snow in Poughkeepsie this week has Hudson Valley residents freaking out.

Just as the Hudson Valley was digging out from the latest snowstorm, an ominous forecast was pushed out to phones throughout the region promising that the worst was still yet to come.

February is one of those months that likes to kick you in the pants. After the holidays end and January is just a memory, the month of February comes around to remind you that winter hasn't really even started yet. Last week left many Hudson Valley residents with snow, ice, freezing rain and lots of cloudy weather. Even the bravest winter sports fans were forced to spend the week inside as the wet, cold weather made it just too unbearable to face the outdoors.

Apple/Canva Apple/Canva loading...

Monster Poughkeepsie Storm Forecast Causes Panic

During this weekend's storm, many residents pulled out their phones to find out when things would finally calm down. The news was worse than they could have ever imagined.

The extended forecast revealed a major snowstorm set to hit the Hudson Valley late Wednesday into early Thursday that would dump upwards of 16 inches of snow across the region. The news had people freaking out on social media, advising others to cancel plans and prepare for gloom and doom later in the week.

Luckily, it appears that the forecast was a false alarm. It's unclear if there was a glitch in the data from the Weather Channel, or if meteorological conditions aligned in just the right way to trigger the forecast of over a foot of snow. Either way, the prediction wound up being short-lived.

By the end of the weekend, Thursday was no longer forecast to receive 16 inches of snow. The extended outlook now just calls for cloudy skies with no precipitation at all. In fact, there is no snow forecast for the next ten days.

So, if you happen to see someone still spreading information about a huge storm this week, ask them to refresh their weather app. They'll be sure to thank you for it.

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America new study determined the snowiest counties in America. Many counties in New York State made the list, but the results may shock you.