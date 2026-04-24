Couple Accused of Ripping Off Hundreds of Hudson Valley Residents

Authorities say there are hundreds of Hudson Valley residents who were ripped off without even knowing it.

A Hudson Valley couple is being accused of ripping off over half a million dollars by stealing identities and credit cards.

The Poughkeepsie couple is now facing a long list of federal charges after investigators say they pulled off a massive credit card and identity theft scheme.

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Details of Allegations Against Poughkeepsie Couple

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Opeyemi Olujobi and 29-year-old Jennie Davidson are accused of using stolen personal information to take over credit card accounts belonging to hundreds of victims.

Authorities say the scheme lasted from May 2023 through October 2024, and involved more than 200 accounts.

Once they had access, prosecutors say the couple changed account details, reported cards as lost or stolen, and had replacement cards mailed directly to addresses tied to them in Hopewell Junction.

Investigators say those newly issued cards were then used at retail stores across New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. The purchases of gift cards and merchandise allegedly totaled $575,000.

In some cases, when transactions were declined, prosecutors say the suspects even contacted banks to push charges through or raise credit limits.

Surveillance video reportedly shows the pair using the stolen cards in stores.

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Additional Charges

Davidson is also accused of trying to cover up the money trail by funneling tens of thousands of dollars through an online betting account before transferring it to her personal bank account.

Both defendants are charged with multiple counts, including mail fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

If convicted, some of those charges carry decades in prison, including up to 30 years for certain fraud counts.

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