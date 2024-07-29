Win VIP Tickets to the Hudson Valley Food & Wine Festival on 9/7

The Hudson Valley Food & Wine Festival returns to the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, NY on September 7th and 8th. The Hudson Valley Wine and Food Festival features hundreds of wines from New York Wineries, more than 100 gourmet specialty foods, lifestyle vendors, and food sampling from some of the region’s best restaurants plus live entertainment.

Hundreds of Vendors & Experiences

Embark on a tantalizing journey at the Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival, boasting an impressive lineup of over 300 vendors offering a delightful variety of wineries, food trucks brimming with gourmet delights, exquisite fine arts and crafts, and an inviting beer tent experience. Enjoy demonstrations from professional chefs and mixologists, listen to live music, and enjoy the last days of summer in the Hudson Valley.

About the Festival

For more than 2 decades, the Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival presented by WineRacks.com, has been one of New York’s premier showcases for New York Wineries & Gourmet Specialty Foods. Over the years, they’ve added a New York Craft Beers Pavilion as well as Distilleries, Hard Ciders, and more. Purchase lunch and other tasty snacks from our extensive Gourmet Food Truck Corral. Enjoy demonstrations from celebrity chefs and mixologists throughout each day of the festival at our demo stage.

The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival is an annual event held in Rhinebeck, New York, at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in the heart of the Hudson Valley. For the past 23 years, the festival has celebrated the local food and wine culture of the region, which is known for its fertile farmland, vineyards, and orchards.

The festival features more than 200 vendors offering a wide variety of food, craft beers, spirits, wine, and other artisan products. Visitors can sample wines, spirits, and craft beers, taste artisanal cheeses and chocolates, and sample a wide variety of gourmet foods.

Attendees are also able to purchase bottles of wine, spirits, and beer without the need to carry their purchases throughout the day. The festivals storage and pickup system ensures all attendee’s purchases will be available in one convenient location.

In addition to the food and wine, the festival also features live music, cooking demonstrations, and seminars on topics such as wine tasting, food pairing, and sustainable farming practices.

The Hudson Valley Wine and Food Festival takes place every year the weekend after Labor Day. It attracts thousands of visitors each year and has become one of the largest and most popular food and wine festivals in the Northeast.

Readers can save $10 on VIP tickets by using code WINEVIP plus they can enter to win a pair of VIP tickets on this post. VIP tickets include tasting glass and all the wine/beer/cider/spirits sampling, early access to the festival, access to VIP tent with free refreshments, and a special gift bag. For more information, please visit https://hudsonvalleywinefest.com/