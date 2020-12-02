Hudson Valley Floods VFW With Holiday Cards For Sailors Abroad

The Hudson Valley came together to spread some much needed holiday cheer to servicemen and women serving overseas.

VFW Post 170 put the call out to Hudson Valley residents to remember military members who won't be home for Christmas this year. Serving overseas is hard enough, but during the holidays it can be even more challenging to be away from loved ones. That's why the group is encouraging people from the Hudson Valley to send holiday cards to the sailors aboard the USS Roosevelt.

The ship is a guided-missile destroyer that's been in service since 1999. In March the Roosevelt left its homeport at Naval Station Mayport for a new home at the Naval Station Rota in Spain. There are 350 sailors aboard the Roosevelt, so the VFW was hoping to receive a lot of cards.

Luckily, the Hudson Valley came through, and as of the December 1 deadline, the VFW had 2,174 cards to forward out to the Roosevelt. Tommy Zurhellen, the Commander of VFW Post 170 was thrilled with the response and said the cards will go a long way to making the servicemen and women aboard the USS Roosevelt feel that they are remembered this holiday season.

Now that the card drive is over, Zurhellen has directed his energy towards supporting local vets in the weeks leading up to the holidays. The VetZero ADOPT-A-VET program has been launched in an effort to make a difference in the life of a local veteran, and let them know they’re not alone this Christmas & Chanukah.

Hudson Valley residents can adopt a vet at Liberty Station by visiting the VetZero Facebook page. They will connect participants with a local veteran to send an inspirational card and a gift card to.