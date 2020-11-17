Hudson Valley Asked to Send Holiday Cards to ‘Adopted’ Navy Ship

The Hudson Valley is getting together to spread some cheer to servicemen and women this holiday season.

VFW Post 170 is asking Hudson Valley residents to remember military members who won't be home for Christmas this year. Serving overseas is hard enough, but during the holidays it can be even more challengeing to be away from loved ones. That's why the group is encouraging people from the Hudson Valley to send holiday cards to the sailors aboard the USS Roosevelt.

The ship, named for both Theodore and Eleanor Roosevelt, has been adopted by the VFW post because of the strong ties between the Hudson Valley and the Roosevelts. Participants are asked to include an inspirational note inside their cards and send them to the following address for volunteers to collect and send out to the USS Roosevelt.

USS Roosevelt Christmas

c/o VFW Post 170

1 Violet Avenue

Poughkeepsie NY 12601

Those who are participating are asked to have their cards filled out and mailed to arrive by December 1. This way, the holiday greetings can be sent out in time to reach the sailors in time for Christmas.

The USS Roosevelt is a guided missle destroyer that' s been in service since 1999. In March the ship left its homeport at Naval Station Mayport for its new home at the Naval Station Rota in Spain. There are 350 sailors aboard the Roosevelt, so the VFW is in need of alot of cards.

VFW Post 170 has a longstanding tradition with the USS Roosevelt. Each year the servicemen and women aboard the ship send a flag that has flown on their mast to the veterans in Poughkeepsie.