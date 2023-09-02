The Hudson Valley is home to those who love all four seasons. The spring reminds of new beginnings as we watch all of the flowers blossom. Summer months bring us sunshine, warmer weather and limitless outdoor activities.

During fall, pumpkin spice and apple cider fans can rejoice as anything related to these flavors will be throughout the Hudson Valley. The cooler months bring us time to participate in snow related experiences and sports all throughout New York state.

Personally, I would prefer the Hudson Valley to have summer all year round. I would take the sunshine, green grass, fresh air and 80 degree days for every season.

Therefore, I'm truly soaking up every second of summer and spending time outdoors admiring mother nature's beauty. However, fall enthusiasts and local stores have put out decorations for upcoming holidays and decor.

While some of us are still sipping on our pina coladas in our blow up pools, other Hudson Valley residents are thinking ahead of how they can get ready for a change in season.

Have You Booked These Popular Hudson Valley Activities Yet?

It seems as if it never gets too chilly in the Hudson Valley and if so, it may take place in or around March. We have plenty of time to soak up summer and make space for a season to come our way with fun and local activities.

Be sure to book these experiences now to save your spot for the future.

Rail Exploreres USA



70 High St, Phoenicia, NY 12464

Rail Explorers is a must see and experience activity in the Hudson Valley. I have been to Rail Explorers and had such a fun time while visiting.

"Experience the magic of the historic Ulster & Delaware Railroad as you travel alongside the Esopus Creek through the beautiful woods of the Catskill Mountains."

Those who attend are encouraged to bring a snack and drink which can be enjoyed during the break, half way through at their creekside turn around location.

Rail Explorers is an 8 mile round trip, it's definitely easier than it sounds thanks to electric pedal assistance. For those attending, be sure to arrive at Rail Explorers 30 minutes before the tour starts.

The trip will take about 2.5 hours and there are different options to choose from.

Catskills River Run, The Catskills, NY: Weekend Evening Lantern Tour, The Catskills, NY: Catskills Weekend River Run, Weekend Evening Lantern Tour, Golden Hour Tour and Weekend Golden Hour Tour.

Book now.

Headless Horseman Hayrides And Haunted Attractions



778 Broadway, Rte 9W, Ulster Park, NY 12487

This highly rated and popular Hudson Valley attraction was "Named #1 in America". There are over 65 acres on site that have fruit orchards, ponds, woods and more.

Each Halloween season, Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Attractions changed.

This year, the hayride is back. Those who visit should arrive 30 minutes before their reservation in order to check in.

If you're looking to avoid wait times, be sure to purchase tickets early in the season. The busiest nights at the Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Attractions are Friday and Saturday evenings in October.

Book now.

The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze



525 S Riverside Ave, Croton-On-Hudson, NY 10520

Pumpkin enthusiasts and lovers of the fall season can look forward to more than

"7,000 illuminated jack o’ lanterns—all designed and hand-carved on site by our team of artisans."

There is a new attraction at The Great Jack O’ Lantern Blaze for 2023. Those who visit can

"See our twirling pumpkin Ferris wheel and take in our gourd-eous circus sideshow!" "Complete with synchronized lighting and an original soundtrack, this one-of-a-kind event is not to be missed!"

Did you know that all of the proceeds from Blaze and any of their additional Halloween events end up supporting the programs of Historic Hudson Valley?

I have never experienced anything quite like The Great Jack O’ Lantern Blaze. My favorite part was the set of different zodiac signs. I did find Gemini!

No tickets will be sold on site, advance tickets only by purchasing online. There are two options, guests can purchase Blaze: Hudson Valley or Blaze: Hudson Valley Flex. The option of buying timed tickets and anytime FLEX tickets are also available.

The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze will be open by select dates of September 15, 2023 until November 19, 2023.

Book now.

Hudson River Adventures: Pride Of The Hudson



4 Washington St, Newburgh, NY 12550

All aboard, its still time to have fun this summer! Mother nature lovers can cruise through the Hudson River while on the Pride of the Hudson.

Guests will begin at Pride's Landing in Newburgh, NY. While on board, the captain will narrate the sights along the Hudson, guests can hang out on the sundeck or stay cool indoors with windows peeking out.

Pride of the Hudson also specializes in private charters, weddings and sightseeing cruises.

This experience may take around 2 hours and guests can be on the lookout to see Bannerman's Island, Storm King Mountain, Breakneck Mountain and more.

These cruises begin on May 1, 2023 and continue to October 31, 2023.

Book now.

Which activity will you be booking in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below, have fun!

