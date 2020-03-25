Hudson Valley Farm Handing Out Free Milk to Families

Got milk? If not, a local farm is making sure you do.

Some of the best things to come out of the coronavirus crisis are the stories of neighbors and small business owners helping out the community. The kindness shown by so many people in the Hudson Valley is downright inspiring.

There is so much giving back that's being done, that some of these stories of generosity can fall through the cracks. I stumbled across a small local farm that has been giving away free milk to residents. The story has flown mostly under the radar, so I'm happy to shine a little light on what these local milk producers are doing.

Dutchess Creamery is teaming with Del's Dairy Creme in Rhinebeck to hand out free bottles of milk to families that need it. A message on the Dutchess Creamery's Facebook page announced on March 17, "For those struggling to make it to the grocery store or having a hard time finding milk in this chaos please let us help you!"

The Red Hook farm owners produce what they call "small batch" whole milk. According to the Dutchess Creamery's website, all of their milk comes from Guernsey cows, which naturally produce high butterfat, high protein milk. None of the farm's whole milk products are separated, so they contain naturally high levels of butterfat, between 4.4%-5%.

Dutchess Creamery's next milk giveaway will be on Thursday, March 26 from Noon to 5pm at Del's Dairy Creme near the intersection of Route 9 and 9D in Rhinebeck All visitors are being asked to remain in their cars as the creamy creates a "drive-thru" system in the Del's parking lot.

