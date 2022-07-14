One lesson I am learning quickly this summer is there is lots to do and so little time. As of this weekend, we will be halfway through the month of July. Depending on when you read this, even more of our summer in the Hudson Valley may have expired. So don't wait to make a plan for fun.

Now that people are out and about again, many festivals, fairs, and other events are booked onto the calendar. The wild thing is, I have noticed more than ever that events are selling out before you even get a chance to hear about them. If you are hoping to do something this summer, don't wait to make a plan and by all means, get your tickets.

Orange County Fair in Middletown, NY

Coney Island New York USA Purestock loading...

Obviously, if you are planning to take the kids to one of our county fairs, you won't have a problem getting in. The Orange County Fair is officially underway now through July 31st, 2022. The Ulster county fair is right behind it from August 2nd, through the 7th. But what about other events happening over the summer. Not all events have unlimited capacity.

Hudson Valley Summer Events that Could Cause FOMO

Cousins Maine Lobster Cousins Maine Lobster loading...

Cousins Maine Lobster at Robibero Winery in New Paltz, NY

On July 22nd Cousins Maine Lobster's Food Truck will be at Robibero Winery in New Paltz from 12 PM to 7 PM. This is not a ticketed event and the winery's event post on Facebook assures us that there is room for everyone but I wouldn't show up too late if you want to guarantee you get a lobster roll and a whoopie pie.

Paty Quyn Paty Quyn loading...

Twin Star Orchards Fermentation Festival in New Paltz, NY

The Twin Star Fermentation Festival on August 20th in New Paltz, NY is a perfect example of an event you will want to get tickets for in advance so you don't miss out on what they have planned. This first-ever Fermentation Festival is planned to be an informative good time. With sampling and goodie bags.

PC: Weeds Orchards & Winery Facebook PC: Weeds Orchards & Winery Facebook loading...

Weeds Orchards & Winery in Marlboro, NY

You have missed out on the opportunity to catch Intuitive Medium Deborah Hanlon that event did sell out but there is still time to get tickets for the Peaches and Wine Fest running July 31st through August 21st, 2022. Weeds Orchard and Winery offer weekly events, a farm market, pick your own, and more. They are on Mt Zion Road and are open Saturday and Sunday from 11 AM to 5 PM.

