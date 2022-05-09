Hudson Valley Ducklings Trapped in Storm Drain, Mother Panics

A local duck had a terrifying Mother's Day when she became separated from her ducklings who wound up trapped in a sewer.

While many moms throughout the Hudson Valley enjoyed Mother's Day weekend by having brunch and spending quality time with their families, a momma duck spent the holiday desperately trying to rescue her ducklings.

Late Saturday, a Rockland County resident walking their dog noticed a large duck in distress. The duck was flying in circles over a storm drain, obviously upset. When the resident came closer they realized that the duck was desperately trying to reach her ducklings that had fallen through the grate and were trapped inside.

According to Sufferen Police, several ducklings could be seen in the storm drain with no way to get back to their mother. That's when the dog walker enlisted the help of his family, as well as a local officer to assist the duck family. The group was able to lift the grate and reach the scared ducklings in the drain. After springing into action, the good samaritans were able to successfully reunite the young ducks with their mother just in time to celebrate Mother's Day.

Unfortunately, it's very common for ducks to lose their offspring in a storm drain. While the mother can safely walk across the grate, her ducklings following behind slip through. According to Rutgers University, all storm drains are able to be lifted using a metal pole or other long object.

Using a long steel rod or crowbar for leverage, lift the sewer grate. Then use a kitchen strainer or other readily available tool to scoop up the ducklings and return them to their very appreciative mother.

If you're unable to lift the grate yourself, the university suggests calling the local sewer authority or fire department. In this case, the Suffern Police were happy to lend a helping hand.

