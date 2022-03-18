One of my favorite memories as a kid was when my family went to the Drive-In movies for the first time. I actually don't remember the movie and I think that is because I was having more fun sitting on the tailgate of my parent's brown Plymouth station wagon.

We had packed a cooler full of snacks but we still managed to hit the concession stand for popcorn and drinks. I just remember how cool it was to sit in front of the big screen while wrapped in a blanket. The Drive-In became my favorite thing to do in the summer.

Hudson Valley Drive-In Theatres

My favorite movie experience at a Drive-In goes to the night a group of us headed out to the drive-in to see the movie Twister. It was a great night until that hot August night cooked up a wicked thunder and lightning storm which had us all wondering if we weren't in our own version of Twister. If you recall, there actually was a drive-in theatre scene in the movie.

Seeing a movie on the big screen at the drive-in can leave a lasting memory of the movie and it can also be a great way to enjoy a summer blockbuster. The outdoor blow-up screen for the backyard is fun for a family night but nothing tops seeing a movie under stars in a drive-in with hundreds of cars all honking for the movie to start while you sit in the bed of your truck like it's the couch in your living room.

2022 Hudson Valley Drive-In Movie Season

If you are ready to get back to the drive-in, the drive-in is ready for you to return. Warwick Drive-In at 5 Warwick Turnpike has announced opening weekend. Let the 2022 drive-in season begin next weekend (Friday, March 25th, Saturday, March 26th, and Sunday, March 27th).

Warwick Drive-In Opens for 2022 Season with Movie Blockbusters

The Warwick Drive-In will actually be showing a total of 5 movies over those three days which will include: (It is a big lineup!)

The Lost City

Scream

The Batman

Spiderman No Way Home

Uncharted

