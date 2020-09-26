Hudson Valley Drive In Hosts Trunk N Treat with Movie

UPDATE: In the time it took me to share this with you the October 17th event has sold out so now they are adding a show for October 24th. Don't wait to get your tickets.

And so it begins the season of Halloween festivities. COVID-19 can't keep us from our candy and costumes. We may have to rearrange how we do it all but Hudson Valley Halloween will happen and it will be safe and fun.

Fair Oaks Drive In announced on Facebook that they plan to hold a Trunk N Treat this year. They have it scheduled for October 17th at 4 PM. They may be one of the first places to offer this great way to trick or treat in 2020. Trunk N Treats are where folks gather like at a car show and instead of having to walk around a neighborhood kids get to go car to car for treats. It also give the car owners a chance to decorate their cars for Halloween.

If you are planning to come to this event you will need a ticket. The event is open to the public but tickets must be purchased online. Follow this link to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets range in price from $5 to $20. Carloads are $20 with a limit of 5 people per car. Every person over 5 is an additional $5.

The evening will have lots of activities including, pumpkin painting, games, treats and best costumes for various age groups. After games and trick or treating the Drive In will show Disney's Nightmare Before Christmas. You can expect that to start at dark.