Hudson Valley Dollar Store Selling Motley Crue T-Shirts For a Buck

Cool find for Motley Crue fans at a dollar store in Poughkeepsie.

One of the biggest rock bands in the world, Motley Crue formed out of Los Angeles, California in 1981 with the classic lineup featuring Vince Neil on lead vocals, Mick Mars on guitar, Nikki Sixx on bass, and Tommy Lee on drums. The band sold 100 million records worldwide including 25 million in the U.S. alone. Big selling albums in the ’80s included Shout at the Devil, Theatre of Pain, Girls, Girls, Girls, and Dr. Feelgood. Motley Crue ended their career initially with a final world tour that lasted nearly 2 years. Their "final show" was on Dec. 31, 2015, at Staples Center in Los Angeles. After the release of their biographical film The Dirt in 2019, the band announced that they would be hitting the road again on The Stadium Tour. The 2022 Stadium Tour was one of the biggest money makers, and overall most successful tours of last year. It featured Motley Crue along with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Motley Crue T-Shirts for Sale for $1 at Poughkeepsie Dollar Store

Had a friend hit me up this week telling me that a local dollar store was carrying Motley Crue t-shirts and he asked me if I wanted one. I was like, "a Motley Crue shirt for a dollar!? Sure!" He sent me a picture of two designs that they had and they both looked pretty damn cool, especially for the price! I liked the group shot "Shout at the Devil" design and that's what I decided to go with.

The t-shirts are available at the Just-A-Buck store in the Poughkeepsie Plaza, 2586 South Rd #2600, Poughkeepsie, NY. To be fair, they actually cost $1.25 as the store was rebranded as Just-A-Buck and Beyond when they announced that they'd be raising their prices last year, but who's counting the extra 25 cents. Motley Crue t-shirts for $1.25 is a steal! Not sure where they are made or how anyone makes a profit on them at that price, but we're not complaining.

And this guy is a happy camper in his new $1.25 Motley Crue t-shirt. Rock on!

