A Hudson Valley restaurant is now allowing you to dine out, while still practicing social distancing.

It's been about two months since Gov. Andrew Cuomo's New York State on PAUSE order closed all restaurants across New York State expect for delivery for pickup orders.

It's unclear when restaurants in the Hudson Valley will be allowed to have customers dine-in again.

Restaurants are in Phase 3 of Cuomo's four-phased reopening plan. As of this writing, the Mid-Hudson region hasn't hit the metrics needed to start Phase 1 of the reopening plan. Cuomo previously said each phase will last about two weeks.

Residents across the Hudson Valley have shown their true colors and have supported local businesses, like restaurants, as much as they could during this pandemic.

Some restaurants are also getting creative to keep customers coming back.

For instance, a pizzeria in Orange County got worldwide attention for its new pizza which features mozzarella sticks and a garlic knot crust.

Or a restaurant in Dutchess County that's transforming into a pop-up movie theater for charity this weekend.

Last Saturday, the Palace Diner on Washington Street in Poughkeepsie turned back the clock and started bringing food to customers' cars.

"Throw Back 60 Years!!! We will bring the food to your car!!," Palace Diner wrote on Facebook.

Staff from the Palace Diner will now take your order and bring your food to your car. The diner also has a tray that attaches to your window, so you can enjoy the meal from your car like they did many years ago.